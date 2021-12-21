ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park has released the final vendor lineup for
Christmas Market. The winter farmers market is stacked with homemade food and handmade craft
vendors—from produce and meats to cookies and desserts, soaps and candles to art and pet treats.
Christmas Market is this Thursday, December 23 from 3-7 PM at the Cass County Community Center
(805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, up the hill from the fairgrounds). The market is held just two days before
Christmas, so shoppers can enjoy delicious local foods during holiday celebrations, and shop for
handmade stocking stuffers, gifts, and decorations.
Christmas Market Vendors Offering In-Person Shopping:
Vendors are listed by product category, and some vendors appear in multiple categories.
Produce Vendors
• Bridgewater Farm - spinach, beets, carrots, garlic, kohlrabi, potatoes, squash, turnips, sweet
potatoes
• Erickson Foods - carrots, potatoes, squash - acorn, butternut, spaghetti
Meat & Eggs Vendors
• Bridgewater Farm – beef, eggs
• Brun Ko Farm - beef, pork, chicken, eggs
• Kingwood Farm - pork, eggs, beef
• Noble Provisions - beef
Desserts and Goodies
• Atlas Atlantic Cinema – holiday popcorn boxes in a variety of flavors including “Christmas Crack”
and “Peppermint Bark” among traditional favorites such as Kettle Corn and Classic Cinema
• Brun Ko Farm - cookies, pies, pastries
• Frosting Inc. - cupcakes, cookies, hot cocoa bombs, and more
• Kringleman Pastries - Danish kringle, cream horns, letters, and pastries
• Mandy's Sweet Tooth Confections - pies, sugar cookie bars, cupcakes, cookie trays, candy barks
and fudge, savory pretzels and snack mix, and other assorted desserts
• TJ's Kitchen - wine bread pastries
Other Local Food
• Brun Ko Farm - granola in a variety of flavors including holiday “Fruit basket”
• Erickson Foods - syrups, fruit butters, and jellies
Homemade Food to Go
• Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck - pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and desserts
Bath and Body Products