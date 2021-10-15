Ribbon Cutting at the Market on Main in Anita

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the Market on Main in Anita, which was formerly Farmhouse Collectables. Kaycee Anstey recently took over the business on Anita’s Main Street from Kendra Sorum, and still offers gift items from a number of different vendors. Anstey makes and offers custom signs and furniture for her contribution, and she also offers parties for children to paint, make crafts or do tie-dye projects. The business, located at 764 Main Street in Anita, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

