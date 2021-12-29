Lighting Contest winners pay it forward

ATLANTIC – Three Atlantic families will receive credit on their electric bill after winning in the Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) Christmas Lighting Contest, and one of the winning families is paying it forward by donating their discount to another Atlantic family.
Casey and Clairissa Swanson, from 2010 Oak Street, received first place, Teddy Thomas, from 1825 Bryn Mawr, received second place and Marty and Kathy Hobson, from 2104 Hillcrest, received third place. First place receives $100 credit, second place receives a $75 credit and third place receives $50 credit.
Members of the Teddy Thomas family decided to donate their “winnings” to another AMU customer whose husband recently passed away. AMU made the presentation last week at the Chamber.