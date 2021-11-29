TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic to launch a new neighborhood program called AMP (for neighborhoods) which focused on assisting local homeowners with repair and curb-appeal-type projects.
TS Bank was the lead sponsor donating $2,500 to SHIFT ATL for the AMP program. In addition to SHIFT ATL, other contributing sponsors included Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate and Cass Health bringing the grand total to $5,000 awarded.
Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs.
Nearly 10 applications were received in the Atlantic area. Project requests ranged from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
“When SHIFT ATL learned of an opportunity to partner with TS Bank on the AMP for neighborhoods initiative, it was a no-brainer for us,” said SHIFT ATL Board Member, Mallory Robinson. “Both TS Bank and SHIFT ATL have a mission to use resources within their organization, coupled with projects and partnerships with their communities, for the betterment of the communities we live in. Being hands-on involved with these projects was so rewarding and seeing the homeowners’ reactions and appreciation for the work we did or were able to pay for on their behalf is what it’s all about!”
The AMP program assistance was greatly appreciated by three local homeowners who have experienced various hardships the last several years. Being wheelchair bound Margo Wolfe was in need of several items for her home that would make it more accessible including new electric opening front doors, as well as improved curb appeal.
Over 20 volunteers assisted with the painting of Margo’s home including SHIFT ATL, TS Bank, CADCO, Atlantic Community Schools students and First Church of Christ volunteers. The curb appeal transformation is stunning and has been a comfort to the owner having this large project completed.
“Being part of this betterment initiative is vital for the future of our community,” stated Brett Altman, Cass Health CEO. “We have been blessed to recruit dozens of new professionals to Cass Health and part of that growth is ensuring our community is able to provide quality housing and helping Atlantic thrive economically as well.”
With this past spring’s storm damage, several in the community needed a boost, including Jack Wagner. His greatest need was the removal of patio doors and reestablished structural needs due to the doors being removed. Contractor Matt Benning, owner of Benning Carpentry, will have the project completed in the coming months. This benefit will add to the overall property value as well as providing additional insulation and warmth for Jack.
The last homeowner, Sandy Crecelius, was proud to make recent financial decisions on her home that would be a welcoming gathering place for her grandchildren. The landscaping project included the help of SHIFT ATL volunteers and Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping. It now has new plants, mulch, landscaping bricks and an extended wood deck. Additionally, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department built a “little library” for Sandy to have in her yard to provide books, nonperishable food items, or other necessities to those in need.
To help volunteer with future house projects contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com. Learn more about the project at tsbank.com/amp.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit tsbank.com.
About SHIFT ATL: SHIFT ATL’s mission is to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of development and growth. Additionally, the organization endeavors to SHIFT the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. For more information visit shiftatl.org.