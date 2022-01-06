CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Friday morning to consider adopting the proposed redistricting map approved last week by the County Temporary Redistricting Commission.
The plan, put together by the Cass County Temporary Redistricting Commission, was initially reviewed by the Board of Supervisors last week and again Thursday morning contains only “small” adjustments in the Massena township, though not the city itself, to account for shifts in population.
State law requires that districts are reconsidered every 10 years after the new census comes out to account for changes in population. Wards must be as equal as possible — with the number of residents in each determined by taking the most recent county population and dividing it by the five supervisor districts.
Using that calculation, wards are required to contain 2,625 people with a margin of error of just 1% or 26 people. But even with that slim of a margin, only minor changes are expected to the current wards.
“The variation between supervisor district populations is more than 1% from the ideal population of 2,625 for two of the districts,” officials stated in the legal notice stating the time and place of the hearing. “This was done because supervisor districts must follow township and city boundaries as much as possible, and if a township must be divided it needs to follow roadways, and this plan does split a township into two supervisor districts.”
The plan also proposes to split the Massena Township voting precinct to reflect the district changes. Currently the 12th precinct encompasses the entire Massena township, including the city of Massena. The new map breaks out the city along with a portion of the township along the western edge. The rest of the township becomes part of the 9th precinct with includes the Edna and Victoria townships.
While the precincts remain mostly unchanged, the actual voting locations will be determined at a later date. During the public hearing, concerns were raised over the locations of the polling places, noting that a reduction in sites may make residents less likely to vote.
Officials said last week that the intention was not to make voting more difficult, but noted that finding polling places that meet American With Disability guidelines along with volunteers to staff the sites is becoming increasingly difficult.
“I am by no means saying that you have to slash them in half but I am definitely saying we have a couple trouble spots,” Assistant Auditor Sheri Karns said. “Covid has made it very hard to find precinct workers. But it’s not just this year… I struggle in a couple areas that never seem to get better. In Atlantic you can keep reaching out and reaching out but you get into the smaller communities and it’s so hard.”
The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday in the Supervisors room at the Courthouse and the board is expected to waive further readings of the ordinance following the hearing a pass the ordinance.