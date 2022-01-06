Weather Alert

...Bitter cold wind chills this morning and again tonight... Bitter cold wind chills in the 20 to 30 below zero range will continue through this morning. While the wind will be less tonight, the actual temperature will drop into the 5 below to 20 below range with wind chill values once again the 20 to 30 below range. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&