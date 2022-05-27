Animal Shelter celebrates grand opening

ATLANTIC — A $135,000 donation kicked off a project about two years ago - an addition to the Atlantic Animal Shelter- that was celebrated Thursday morning during its grand opening.
Last year, the Atlantic City Council approved adding a 26 X 30 foot addition on the east side of the building to provide a separate space for cats cages, away from the dogs, along with storage, office space, an exam and grooming table, a restroom, a more efficient water heater and adoption room. Most of the funding would come from the city’s Animal Control Gift Fund, which included a $135,000 donation from the Lorene Eppelsheimer estate.
“(Eppelsheimer) donated $135,000 when she passed away,” Atlantic Shelter Director Kris Erickson said on Thursday. “She started the process (which allowed us to) assume we could (do this project). And then when we didn’t have enough, other people donated, the city (contributed), we eventually got enough to go forward. Snyders helped design it, Henningsen’s built it and here we are. It happened.”
Erickson said Eppelsheimer had a lot of cats as pets, and she wanted the cats at the shelter to be as comfortable as possible.
“(She) wrote a letter to us, and her dream (was) to build something for the cats,” Erickson said. “She wanted to make sure the cats were no longer next to the dogs, having to listen to them bark all the time.”
She said the project was in the works before the COVID pandemic, and put on hold during the worst period, but eventually completed last January.
Erickson was grateful for all the support from the community that made the addition a reality.
“All we really want to say is thank you to those who contributed,” Erickson said. “This building — (Everyone involved with the animal shelter) dreamed about this, and now we have it thanks to our community. Honestly, you should give yourselves a round of applause.”
She said another wish is to add two quarantine kennels for animals that have bitten a person or another animal to allow the animal to go inside or outside by itself to make it safer for people who work at the shelter.
About 45 people attended the grand opening, which included an Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visit. Erickson spoke to the group, a ribbon cutting was held and those attending had an opportunity to tour the shelter and have refreshments.