ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved moving its Sept. 22 meeting to Sept. 23 because County Auditor Mandy Berg and her staff will be out of the office that day to attend continuing election education.
Berg said because the auditor’s office employees oversee elections, they have to get certified to do so. The first time, the training does take several days, but training after that -usually once a year — is usually around six hours. Because of that, she was planning on closing the auditor’s office that day.
She said the board will likely still have to meet, if for no other reason than to approve claims for the county, and members agreed to move the meeting to Sept. 23.