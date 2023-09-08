Audubon baby continues pageant participation

AUDUBON – Jenifer Rykus and her 22 month old daughter Alaska are continuing to participate in pageants, including one in St. Louis, which started on Thursday.
Back in February, Rykus explained she wanted to do something unique with her daughter, so she entered her into a state pageant. “And she ended up being in the top 3 %,” Rykus said, getting the title Candidate At-Large. That qualified her for a National pageant in Florida.
Since that time, Alaska won Overall as Mega Highpoint Supreme at the end of July in Keokuk, and is currently at St. Louis to participate in America’s Best Pageant Toyfest Nationals representing Audubon County as Baby Miss Audubon County.
There are four categories to compete in, which include Beauty, Red white and Blue/patriotic, VIP Black and White, and A Showcase, and she will also be competing for most photogenic, most beautiful, cover girl, calendar, best dressed, best personality, best smile, and a buddy award.
Rykus said Alaska has been promoting the need for community service, and is available to make appearances at different events. Anyone interested should contact Rykus by email at jenirugaard@gmail.com.
Alaska is also eligible for a people’s choice award, and those who want to help her get that title, visit AmericasBestPageant.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on people’s choice. From there, choose the number of votes to submit, fill out a few questions, and click on the payment tab to make the payment. The cost ranges from $1 to $50. Individuals can also pay by Venmo to Rykus (@ Jenifer-Rugaard) to make a donation, and all funds will be turned in at the pageant. Alaska is the daughter of Rykus of Audubon and Curtis Rykhus of Balaton, Minn.