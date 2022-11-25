ATLANTIC – When Atlantic resident Zeb Wickman was deciding what to do for a career, he said it was a coin toss between becoming a chef and working in massage therapy.
featured
Wickman takes massage therapy path
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Exira-EHK board to consider resignation of Tom Petersen
- Area Police Reports
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- Local students named to Dean's List
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls scrimmage vs. West Central Valley
- PREP GIRLS WRESTLING: SWAT has two champions, finishes second at Ridge View tourney
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
- How to Cook a Turkey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.