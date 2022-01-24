GRISWOLD – The Noble Initiative Foundation, a committee trying to build a child care center in Griswold, got a big boost recently after receiving a $486,725 grant from Future Ready Iowa.
Committee member Jared Wyman said the grant was welcome news, boosting the project to 37% of the needed funds, which is expected to cost $2.3 million.
“It’s a great start,” Wyman said. “Our grant committee has been really good at applying for lots of grants. It’s really going to push forward our investment into the future of a child care center in Griswold.”
The money will be tentatively used for building and furnishings The location has not been finalized, but the committee hopes to locate it near the School.
“We kind of want to keep it (near) the school,” Wyman said, explaining that could be beneficial for parents when they are picking up and dropping off children at both locations.
The committee needs about 40 volunteers to help with the project, including soliciting donations. Anyone interested in donating can mail a check to Noble Initiative Foundation, P.O. Box 103, Griswold, Iowa 51535. Questions related to the project or volunteering can be directed to griswoldtigerchildcare@gmail.com.