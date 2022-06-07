The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce announced today it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is spearheaded by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. The goal is to have Iowa’s business community raise awareness and help prevent human trafficking.
Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.
Businesses that join IBAT are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.
“Human Trafficking is an epidemic that is affecting the entire country, but particularly Iowa. I think a lot of people assume, ‘We’re in a small town, this won’t affect us,’ but it is and will continue to until more education is made available. We’re pleased to partner with the Secretary of State’s office to bring more awareness and help educate businesses and residents in our community ways we can all work together to bring an end to this tragedy,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
IBAT was launched by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in January 2022.
“I’m very pleased to have the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce join the army we are building to combat human trafficking,” Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State said. “By joining IBAT, they’ve shown a commitment to their community and helping others. Together, we can make a huge difference and become a model for the rest of the nation,” mentioned Pate.
The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is a 501c6 non-profit whose mission is to be business based, community minded through partnerships, outreach and promotion. To learn more about IBAT and ways to get involved, contact Bailey at bailey@atlanticiowa.com or call 712-243-3017.