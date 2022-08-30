LindaShafer4H hall of fame

Linda Shafer accepts the honor of being accepted into the 4H hall of fame along with her late husband Larry.

Linda and the late Larry Shafer of Cass County were inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4‑H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.

