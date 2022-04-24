A post on the City of Massena's Facebook on Friday said the water supply in the city has high levels of Manganese.
Sample results received on April 20 showed manganese levels of 0.49 mg/L. This level is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) short-term health advisory (HA) of 0.3 mg/L for infants under 6 months old.
Manganese is a naturally occurring element found in soil, water, and air. It is commonly found in the food we eat, including nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, and green leafy vegetables and in drinking water. Our bodies require small amounts of manganese to stay healthy. Adults and children get enough manganese from the foods we eat. Infants and children get enough manganese from breast-milk, food, or formula.
Too much manganese can increase the risk of health problems, particularly for infants under 6 months old. Infants are more at risk than older children and adults because their brains and bodies are quickly developing. Formula-fed infants get enough manganese from formula to meet their dietary needs. However, they may get too much manganese (above the recommended amount for nutrition) in their bodies when formula is mixed with water that contains manganese. Infants exposed to manganese over 0.3 mg/L may experience learning or behavioral problems. Adult’s drinking water with high levels of manganese for many years may experience impacts to their nervous system. EPA established a lifetime health advisory level of 0.3 mg/L which means adverse health effects are not expected below this level.
This health advisory is being provided because EPA identified health risks from short-term exposure.
What should I do?
Do Not Give Tap Water To Infants. Formula and other food preparations for infants under 6 months old should not be prepared with tap water. Use bottled water or alternative sources of water for infants. Making formula or foods with water containing manganese levels above the health advisory can increase an infant’s risk of health problems.
Do Not Boil The Water. Boiling, freezing, or letting water stand does not reduce manganese. Boiling can increase levels of manganese because manganese remains behind when the water evaporates.
Adults and children of all ages can continue to bathe and shower, brush their teeth, and wash clothes, food, and dishes in tap water.
If you have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.
What happened? What is being done?
Filter media is plugged and we are currently in the process of replacing it.
We anticipate resolving this problem by as soon as possible. The public will be notified when the manganese levels are again below the health advisory level.
For more information, contact City Hall at 712-779-2295 or 100 Main Street
This notice is being sent to you by Massena Water Supply. State Water System ID#: (1558055)