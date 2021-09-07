When: Wednesday, September 8 (4:00-6:00 PM, or until supplies run out).
Where: Cass County Community Center (805 West 10th St. Atlantic IA 50022). Traffic will be directed by volunteers.
What: A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. The mobile pantry is available free of charge. Visitors are asked stay in their vehicles with the trunk open.
How much: Each household will receive 1 shelf stable mobile community box, 1 loaf of bread, and one produce box. Each vehicle can take food for two households. If food is needed for multiple households, contact County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at 712-249-5870.
Who: Anyone in need is welcome. No documentation needed. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome.
Questions and Delivery Requests: Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at 712-249-5870.
Request for volunteers: Food distribution and delivery is made possible with volunteers. Volunteering requires repeatedly lifting up to 20 pounds, but some less-strenuous positions are available. To volunteer contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at 712-249-5870. Thank you!