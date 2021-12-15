Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council Meeting was postponed due to the weather, and will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
TORNADO WATCH 563 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS APPANOOSE AUDUBON BLACK HAWK BOONE BREMER BUENA VISTA BUTLER CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CERRO GORDO CHEROKEE CLARKE CLAY CRAWFORD DALLAS DAVIS DECATUR DICKINSON EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GRUNDY GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HUMBOLDT IDA JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MARSHALL MILLS MONONA MONROE MONTGOMERY O'BRIEN OSCEOLA PAGE PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS POLK POTTAWATTAMIE POWESHIEK RINGGOLD SAC SHELBY SIOUX STORY TAMA TAYLOR UNION WAPELLO WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY WORTH WRIGHT
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 563 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 51 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE GUTHRIE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA, ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAMONI, LAURENS, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... A FEW TORNADOES LIKELY WITH A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES POSSIBLE. WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 90 MPH LIKELY. ISOLATED LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 1 INCH IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 70% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 40% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 90% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 70% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 10% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : NE 70
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible. Winds will become more westerly later this evening. * WHERE...Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles such as semi trucks, busses, and large SUVs and vans. Fires may spread quickly, with blowing dust possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use extreme caution if you must drive. &&
