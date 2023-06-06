Kids of all ages got the chance to climb on and explore different types of vehicles during the Touch A Truck event held on June 3 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Staff at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA organized the event which included a variety of vehicles as well as a medical helicopter that flew in the afternoon. The Atlantic FFA offered lunch, and Shaved Tail Louie’s offered their shaved ice.
featured
Trucks and more
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP SOFTBALL: Atlantic's walk-off home run secures sweep of Creston
- PREP BASEBALL: JP keys bounce-back win for Atlantic over Creston
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Free fishing weekend is this weekend
- Ryan Hawkins basketball camp is June 12-14
- Fire destroys farm buildings east of Anita Sunday
- Area Police Reports
- COLLEGE REPORT: Reed two-event qualifier at NCAA nationals
- Three charged after incident in Exira March 31
- State Historical Society of Iowa's mobile museum to visit Pottawattamie County
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic, St. Albert ppd. due to rain
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.