ATLANTIC - Plans and decorations have been completed for the annual Atlantic High School Junior - Senior Prom, which will be held Saturday, April 9, according to sponsor Mallory Kirchhoff.
The activities open with a pre-prom party at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Pre-prom will feature pictures, appetizers and valet parking for the juniors and seniors. The high school requests that parents do not attend pre-prom as this is an activity that is for the students only. The dance will follow in the high school gym and lunch will be served during intermission of the dance.
The Grand March procession will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. For those attending the Grand March there will be a $5 admission charge per person as you enter the auditorium and will be a first come, first served basis. Student activity tickets will not be accepted. The admission fee will help to defray some of the rising costs of an event such as this. Senior Class Officers will lead off the Grand March and students will proceed across the stage as their names are announced. The commons and the gym will not be available for observation or pictures once the Grand March begins.
After the dance, students will attend post-prom for games, food and fun. A professional Hypnotist will provide entertainment for students in the auditorium and breakfast will follow in the AHS commons.
Chairpersons of Prom Committees include: General Chairmen: Doug and Jill Leonard and Ryan and Lisa Woodward (Seniors) and Josh and Emily McLaren and Ryan and Cherese Smith (Juniors); Pre-Prom: Nate and Shannon DeArment and Matt and Michelle Mullenix; Grand March: Gus and Ali Bruckner and Matt and Chelsie Huddleson; Prom Decorating: Mike and Molly O’Hara and Dan and Vanessa Proehl; Prom Lunch: Dave and Kristy York and Nate and Becky Vandevanter; Post-Prom: Jay and Kristen Templeton and Randy Burk and Nicole Rhodes; Prom Breakfast: Dave and Jill Niklasen and Jon and Kate Olson.
The Junior Class is in charge of decorations and they are headed by Junior Class Officers: President Charlotte Saluk; Vice President Katie Birge; Secretary Rio Johnson and Treasurer Nina Welter. The theme for this year’s Junior-Senior Prom is “Enchanted Forest” and is being supported by numerous students in the decorating of the gym.
The times for viewing the decorations in the gym are Friday, April 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, 6:30-8:15 p.m.
“We would ask everyone’s cooperation on Saturday to use the west parking lot for your cars,” organizers said.” The east parking lot will be roped off to allow the students direct access to the music doors for the Grand March. On behalf of the Atlantic Community Schools and their students, we would like to thank the community and businesses for their continued support of the Junior-Senior Prom.”