Staff at area school districts have been preparing for the new school year, and that includes setting important dates for parents and students to know.
In the Atlantic School District, new teachers will start on Aug. 17, and AHS freshman and new student orientation will be held that evening, starting at 7 p.m. Current teachers will start on Aug. 21, and there will be back to school open houses for elementary and middle school students on Aug. 22. The elementary open house will start at 4 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade students, and the middle school open house will start at 4:30 p.m. for sixth through eighth grade students. The first day of school will be Aug. 23.
In the CAM School District, the first day of school will be Aug. 23, and a back to school night will be held on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at both buildings. This will allow students to bring supplies and fill lockers, and there will also be meetings for seventh through ninth grade students for orientation at 5:30 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. gym, for junior high and high school activity orientation at 5:45 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. gym and for a Title I Teacher information meeting in the elementary building at 6:15 p.m. New teachers are expected to start on Aug. 16, and current teachers and other staff are expected to start on Aug. 17
In the Exira-EHK School District, the first day of school for kindergarten through 12th grade seniors is Aug. 23, and the first day for pre-kindergarten is Aug. 31. New teachers will start on Aug. 16, and current teachers will have professional development starting on Aug. 17. The Booster Club kick off will also be held on Aug. 17 at the Exira Events Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Open house for all students will be held on Aug. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the elementary in Exira and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the junior high and high school in Elk Horn.
In the Griswold School District, the first day of school will be Aug. 23, and on Aug. 21, there will be an Elementary “Meet Your Teacher” Night from 4 to 6 p.m. and sixth grade orientation will be that same night in the auditorium at 6 p.m. School picture day will be on Aug. 25, and the first day of pre-kindergarten will be on Aug. 28.