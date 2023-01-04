Land values up statewide

The recent Iowa State University Land Value study shows land values increased statewide between November of 2021 and November of 2022 by 17%.
Paul Schadegg,Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations for Farmers National Company, said one reason for the increased values is the limited supply of land.
“What we are seeing is a true supply/demand scenario,” Schadegg said. “There are simply more buyers willing to bid on the limited amount of land coming to the market. Current commodity markets and strong cash rents provide buyers with the necessary returns to meet their investment criteria while giving them the opportunity to expand operations or add land to their investment portfolio. Our anticipation is that these values will remain strong coming into the new year with continued strength in the ag economy although we may see less and less of the record sales.”
Pete Smith, President of Smith Land Service Co., agreed, and also said high commodity prices, and lower interest rates at the beginning of 2022 were factors in the increased land values. He said values in southwest Iowa are up in the 20% range — Cass County is 21.2%, Montgomery County is 21.6%, Pottawattamie County is 21.2%, and both Shelby and Audubon Counties are over 20%- and he attributes that to limited supply in the latter half of 2021, and strong buyer demand in 2022.
However, he said, interest rate hikes in the latter part of 2022 and costs to put the crop into the ground could have an impact on buyer demand in the future.
“Crop inputs are up significantly,” he said. “Fertilizers up, fuels up, equipments up, seeds up- it costs a lot more to get the crop in the ground. Higher input prices coupled with continued rising interest rates could dampen buyers demand moving forward.”
But, overall, he said, “We continue to have a strong land market right now.”
Schadegg said buyers of land are typically farmers, but investors also make up a majority of buyers.
Land investors are certainly part of the equation as they have been active bidders at most sales to a point that has set the floor on values. While the investor may not always be the buyer of land, they are part of the competition driving the values higher,” Schadegg said. “We also expect this trend to continue as many investors see the long-term value of farmland, the opportunity to diversify investments and the value of land as a hedge against rising inflation.”