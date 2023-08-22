CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors plan to make a list of all the capital projects needed for the county during its next meeting after discussing the idea on Tuesday.
The board was considering a meeting date to discuss capital projects, but decided against setting a date because members wanted to discuss possible projects with experts such as projects in the courthouse.
“The major things in this courthouse are the boiler, the windows and the cooling system,” Board member Mark O’Brien said.
Chairman Steve Baier said one project they should consider is upgrading the county sheds, and Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said the ones that need the most work are in Massena and Griswold.
Board member Steve Green said they should check with Cass County Conservation Director Micah Lee to see if there are any county park projects that should be on the list.
The board decided to make the list during its next meeting on Tuesday.