ATLANTIC – Reports say the cause of a fire Sunday at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites in Atlantic was a lit candle.
Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said State Fire Marshal Representative Wayne Brosam spoke with the individual staying in the room where the fire occurred as well as the manager of the hotel and determined the candle was lit, left unattended and around items that could easily catch on fire.
The fire call came on Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., and Cappel said when firefighters arrived, there was extensive heat coming from a door to the room which was on the second floor, and there was so much smoke that firefighters couldn’t see much inside.
“It was almost black in there,” Cappel said.
No one was in the room at the time, and once firefighters were able to get inside, they quickly got the fire out, and spent time making sure there weren’t any other hot spots or the fire hadn’t spread to other rooms.
Atlantic Firefighters were assisted by deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Atlantic Police Department and members of Cass EMS.