ATLANTIC – Atlantic property owner Bev Moffatt asked the city council Wednesday night if they would help her and four other property owners financially following a mandate that their rental properties have fire sprinkler systems installed. She said her estimated cost would be between $100,000 and $150,000, and she was asking for help from the city because city officials had been encouraging people to purchase buildings down and renovate them into apartments.
Moffatt spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting, and council members did not take any action on the request.
Moffatt purchased the former Elks Building, and converted it into apartments. She said someone called the fire marshal, citing a concern about the condition of the building, and he came to inspect it. She said the fire marshal expected 50 people to be living there and it would be in terrible condition, but he said, “that’s not the case at all.”
However, Moffatt said, after she received the inspection report, which included input from the State Fire Marshal, it said, “We all need to install fire sprinklers.”
Moffatt said after getting an estimated cost for the sprinklers, she knew she couldn’t afford it, and she’s afraid she may have to ask her renters to leave and board the building up.
“I can’t afford this,” she told the council. “ I put a lot of money into that place to make it nice for people to live in, and I think I’ve succeeded. I may have to ask (my renters) to leave, and board up the building which I would hate to do. I would hate to have them out looking for an apartment. There are not very many suitable ones in town.”