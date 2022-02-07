This week’s column will continue with me sharing about my time in Uganda, Africa. Stick with me. I promise to tie this all up in a bow at the end of this little series!
We left off last week having arrived in Uganda Africa after 26+ hours of travel time. We’d made our way through the little airport in Entebbe and were loaded up and ready for the one hour drive to the capital of Kampala, where our friends Robert and Milly live.
There are large sections of Uganda that have paved roads, and there are very large sections that do not. The distance from Entebbe to Kampala is about 24 miles, but it takes about 60 minutes to travel. When I was last there in 2019, they had built an expressway that officials advertised would cut down on travel time between the two cities, but it wasn’t open yet. It was done and functional, but there was a disagreement between the country who helped build the expressway and the UG Government as to who should be given the toll fees collected from travelers.
To give an example to the size of Uganda — it is about the geographical equivalent in size to the state of Oregon. As far as population goes — Oregon currently has about 4.2 million people while Uganda has a current population of 48 million people, according to a 2022 world report to the United Nations. Uganda’s 2020 census provided results of 45 million people. Uganda’s population grows rapidly but the average age stays between 15-17, pretty consistently. It is noted in many world reports and census-style data that over 50% of Uganda’s population is under the age of 15.
When you arrive in Kampala you begin to see the density of buildings, businesses, and people. It is now approximately 1am but many of the streets are still alive with people cooking, selling items from their roadside business, or often dancing to music very loudly coming from a speaker and amp in the back of a truck.
We make our way to Robert and Milly’s apartment complex and as we pull up, Milly hops out to let the guard know we have arrived. In Uganda, any safe home or apartment, has a locked door or gate, guarded by a paid guard. The guard is most often hired by the property owner, but sometimes the tennant(s) as well. Robert and Milly’s apartment building is white and gray with an almost marble looking effect. The red clay soil is striking against the white contrast of the building. There are no red footprints or shoe prints on the white tile stairs up to their home, for the day is done and the cleaning complete. But, here we come, luggage, and food, and dirty shoes — traipsing up the stairs. Neighbors step out of their apartments to greet us. It is customary to give a slight bow in respect and kindness and as you do, we are almost always greeted with, “You are most welcome here!” This neighbor doesn’t know me from the man in the moon, but she means what she says. I can see it in her eyes.
Upon entering the apartment, it is clear much work and preparation has been done in anticipation of our arrival. It is very common for Uganda families to have a live-in nanny. This is usually a young girl working her way through college, or University, as they call it. Doreen has stayed behind to care for Robert and Milly’s son Tyler and to also prepare a full meal for us. We are starving and it’s delicious. Milly and Doreen have prepared chicken, potatoes, carrots, and posho, which is kind of like rice. After eating we begin preparing for bed.
Robert and Milly have, by Ugandan standards, a very nice bathroom in their apartment with a tub and a shower hose attachment. I take a quick shower, prepare my bed and mosquito net, and pray for a few hours of shut-eye, as tomorrow we begin a long journey into the villages.
I fall asleep instantly and sleep solidly for about 4.5 hours. I wake up to Robert reading his bible and I am offered a cup of instant coffee. It could have been coffee left over from my layover in Amsterdam and I would have taken it! Breakfast is fruit and toast, with some fresh fruit juice. We spend some time repacking suitcases to make sure we have all we need with us both to leave behind in the village and to manage ourselves while there.
At about 9 a.m., we begin loading the van. Again with the suitcases on top tied down by rope that is almost identical to the leap rope we use at County Fair. Once Robert is sure they are secure, Tyler has been nursed and is sleeping in his mama’s arms, we load the van to begin our journey. As the guard opens the gate and we see beyond the apartment complex walls, for the first time in the light of day, it’s overwhelming.
