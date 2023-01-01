Officials with Iowa State Parks were holding their first day hike on Sunday, including at Lake Anita. Officials said the event has been going on for several years, and allows people to start off the year by getting outside and experiencing nature. Park manager Josh Peach said the hike can be a formal guided one or people can just walk around on the trail. 

