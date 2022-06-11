It was a sunny gorgeous spring evening. It was nearly golden hour so the sun and breeze edging its way through the windows calmed me as I waited. I could hear them approaching our front door the minute their car doors opened. I was so excited, already fighting the emotions welling up. We made our way to the living room where I sat on the top of three steps that lead to the first landing heading to our upstairs. Jinger and Jodie were on the couch across from me. Sherri was away on a much-deserved vacation.
As they sat down I am sure they weren’t totally sure what to expect, though we certainly weren’t strangers. Jinger spent many years looking after me and my siblings in her home. She was the second mom we didn’t know we needed and now can’t imagine not having. But ‘looking after’ feels like something you do to house plants while you’re house-sitting. She was so much more than that to us. She helped shape us and guide us. She celebrated with us and disciplined as needed, which was rare for me and often for my siblings. She has played a significant role in our lives, but we will get to more of that later!
And Jodie, she’s the mama to the beautiful woman my brother calls his wife. She raised a girl who loves him and their baby girl endlessly and for that, well how do you say thank you for raising the woman who loves your brother in a way only big-sisters can approve of? She helps foster Hallie’s love of babysitting and is someone I call a friend. She cares for one of my nieces during the day and I often have to talk myself out of stopping mid-day for a Mara hug. And she too cares for babies and bigs in her home, day after day, year after year.
And Sherri, right now she cares for more of my nieces and my nephew and no one does that as well as Auntie’s do, except maybe Sherri and her years of wisdom and obedience to her trade. I’ve stopped by her house a few times lately to play the Auntie role of rides to preschool, or dance and I’m always greeted with a smile, babies clinging to legs and hips. She has like 100 kids under 2, or that’s what my ears hear when I open the door, so I’m sure it’s close to that. She too, a pillar of in-home daycare in our community.
These three women all have something in common and it’s the number 39. For thirty-nine, yes count them, t-h-i-r-t-y n-i-n-e years they have served our community as in-home daycare providers. I find that completely incredible. It’s hard for me to process and if I pause over the thought long enough, tears well up in my eyes as quickly as my heart swells.
For thirty-nine years these ladies have welcomed children and families into their homes, but more than that, straight into their hearts. Children who are woven into the fibers of their career, the fibers of so many memories. When asked how many children they would estimate they’ve cared for, the collective number is somewhere between 600 - 900 children.
Come again?! The number of lives that have passed through their homes, read also - their hearts, is unbelievable. Those are generation-impacting numbers. I couldn’t wait to dive into all the things I wondered. To hear the answers to all the questions I’d sent them ahead of time. But most importantly, the thing I was most excited about was watching their eyes while they talked. I know these women enough to know they love deeply. Their families, their daycare kids, their career, their communities, all of it… they love big. And when you give someone a chance to talk about something they love, something that isn’t just held close to their heart, but is a part of their DNA, their eyes tell so much of the story.
As we sat in my living room that night, laughing, crying, sitting with memories and moments for a second longer because it was needed, their stories and eyes did not disappoint.
Over the next several weeks we will hear from these ladies, their thoughts and experiences on all things in-home daycare. We will hear them share memories and moments that are etched in their hearts and minds forever.
When they left that night my heart was light and my eyes red. There is something so powerful about being in the presence of these ladies. Their sureness of self, their ability to make you feel loved, the joy that surrounds them - all palatable that night. They had just spent another long 8-9 hour day caring for babes in their home, and then immediately hopped in their car and headed to my house to spend the next hour and a half talking about just that.
My hope is at the end of this series you will feel the same - light heart, red eyes. Because caring for 600 - 900 children over just about 4 decades, is no small feat. In fact it’s worthy of tremendous thanks and celebration, so let’s do that these next few weeks.
Until Next Week,
Mallory