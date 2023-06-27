R/T Motors moving to farm location

CASS COUNTY – R/T Motors will be moving to a location on a farm, owner Russell Lange told the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday during a public hearing on changing the zoning on property in Brighton Township on Highway 173 from general agriculture to light industrial district. Following the public hearing, the board approved the zoning change.
Lange said he sold his property in Atlantic at 1310 East Seventh Street to Karl Chevrolet, and he wanted to move the business to a building on farm property he lives on and his mother owns. He said the business would continue, but just on a smaller scale.’
“I want to continue buying and selling classic cars and special interest cars,” Lange said. “Just for me to tinker with, kind of my hobby. I want to keep the dealership to continue to do that.”
Lange said when he originally started the business in the 1990’s, he started it at his residence before moving it to the property in Atlantic.
Zoning Administrator Mike Kennon said the zoning board got a couple of questions about lights and noise, but members approved it and recommended the supervisors consider changing the zoning.