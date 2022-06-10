BRIDGEWATER – The biggest organic farm in Iowa- located near Bridgewater- lost most of its crops during a wind, rain and hail storm Tuesday night, resulting in a loss of almost $150,000 as well as the loss to customers from Omaha to Des Moines of fresh, organic produce.
Raasch has farmed his family farm since 1978, with help from children, Eric, Tyler and Sadie, while his wife, Marcie helps with the bookkeeping side of the business. In 2013, the farm became certified organic, selling everything from “apples to zucchini” to Hy-Vee stores in Des Moines, Omaha, Neb., Winterset and Creston, as well as Hy-Vee and Fareway stores in Atlantic. They also sell at the Des Moines, Winterset, Creston, Omaha, Neb, farmers markets and at Atlantic’s Produce in the park
Raasch said Friday he was home before the storm working on equipment, and watching the weather.
“I kept hearing it rumbling to the north,” Raasch said. “I kept watching the radar, and it showed nothing was going to happen. (Then about 6:30 p.m.) I stopped and looked at the clouds to the west, and I could see they were going straight south, and this was all supposed to be going east. And I just knew that something wasn’t good.”
He said he eventually shut all the high tunnels where some crops are grown, and went inside and closed up the house. About 7:15 p.m., rain and hail started, and Raasch said the rain was so hard you couldn’t see more than five feet. The wind came after that, and about 30 seconds after the storm moved out Raasch said he got weather notification to take cover because they were in a tornado warning with wind speeds up to 80 mph.
Everything from garlic ,tomatoes and fruit trees were all destroyed or blown down. The crops in the high tunnels were fine, and the livestock, including chicken, hogs and cattle, were able to ride out the storm.
The farm doesn’t have insurance because it’s not cost effective, he said, explaining they would receive what a non-organic producer would receive. For example, the average potato producer would get $4 per pound of potatoes, but that wouldn’t cover the cost he paid to produce his pound, which is $20.
Raasch said he has had to cancel orders to Hy-Vee and Fareway but they would continue to bring Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes to customers, and have to wait and see if certain crops would grow back.
Volunteers are coming out on Wednesday to help replant crops, and a GoFundMe Page has been set up for people to donate.
Anyone interested in helping with the replanting can meet at the farm located at 2409 Brown Avenue near Bridgewater. More information can be found on their web site or Facebook page.