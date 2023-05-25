2023 Coca-Cola Days t-shirt now available

Pictured are (from left to right) Kurt Roberts, Bailey Smith, Kelsey Beschorner, Dolly Bergmann, Kathie Hockenberry and Jolene Roecker.

Coca-Cola Days 2023 will be held Sept. 22 and 23 in Atlantic. The event is the second largest collectors’ show in the United States and includes a tailgate barbeque open to the public, a Show, Swap & Sell, Coca-Cola themed raffle and many more activities for all ages. This year’s featured theme is, “Coca-Cola Days…An Iowa Classic” and will be held at the Cass County Community Center.

