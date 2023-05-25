Coca-Cola Days 2023 will be held Sept. 22 and 23 in Atlantic. The event is the second largest collectors’ show in the United States and includes a tailgate barbeque open to the public, a Show, Swap & Sell, Coca-Cola themed raffle and many more activities for all ages. This year’s featured theme is, “Coca-Cola Days…An Iowa Classic” and will be held at the Cass County Community Center.
featured
2023 Coca-Cola Days t-shirt now available
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic picks up first home win of season
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BOYS' GOLF TOURNAMENT: CAM's Jahde finishes fourth at state meet
- Rose Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- Three Sentenced in Fentanyl Distribution Case That Resulted in Two Deaths
- Carrie-D Away Ribbon Cutting Held in Audubon
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.