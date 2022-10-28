Franken/Grassley

Former U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Franken (left) is challenging U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in the upcoming election. (Photos by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch and Mike Franken campaign)

Family farms are essential to the economies of rural Iowa, both of the state’s candidates for the U.S. Senate agree, but they differ on how to ensure the farms’ long-term viability.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos