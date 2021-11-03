ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council agreed to hold a public hearing on Nov. 17 to consider the sale of property at 901 Birch street to a local resident who is considering a “house-flipping” business.
The house has a long list of issues that need repair but City Code Enforcement Officer Kris Erickson told the Personnel and Finance Committee last month that, in the right hands, the house could be repaired.
“I find this property to be repairable for anyone willing to put in the work and expense to
bring it back to what it once was or improve on it,” she stated in information provided to the committee. “Selling this property to a contractor, a flipper, or someone with the means to repair it for their own self use would be ideal.”
Among the issues listed as needing attention are; a collapsing retaining wall, stucco siding that needs to be replaced, replacement of several doors, removal of junk and remodeling of the bathrooms.
City officials said Wednesday that repairing everything on the list would be a requirement of the sale as well as restricting the property from being used for “low rent” housing.
“What we don’t want to do is sell it and have it turn into low rent housing,” Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said.
The first step in the process of selling the property is to hold a public hearing on the issues and allow additional time to receive bids for the property. City officials say the interested party has proposed paying “ fair market value and investing a significant amount of money into the property restoration.”