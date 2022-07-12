Construction Updates: Emergency Drive Closes, AMC Rapid Care Moves

Atlantic — Thursday, July 14 will be a busy day at Cass Health as crews begin work on the Emergency Department entrance, Emergency Drive, and AMC Rapid Care.
Emergency Drive will be closed through early fall for replacement and repairs.
“The driveway up to the building is in rough shape, and we’ve been doing what we can to patch it and keep it in service. During the last two years of construction, it has really suffered from construction traffic and heavy equipment. Now that we’re nearing the end of the project, it’s time to close it so that we can completely replace the drive,” said Cass Health Plant Operations Director Lee Wyman.
Emergency traffic will be routed around the building instead, and patients will be directed to enter through the Rehab Services entrance due to construction beginning at the Emergency Department entrance.
“We want to assure everyone that our Emergency Department is open and will remain open throughout this phase of construction. Our team has spent a lot of time ensuring that access to care remains our top priority, and while these changes are inconvenient, we know that they are necessary in the long run,” said Cass Health Chief Financial Officer Abbey Stangl.
At the same time, AMC Rapid Care will be relocating to Atlantic Medical Center while the current clinic space is being remodeled to accommodate additional exam rooms. As of July 14, all AMC Rapid Care patients should park in Lot A and use the Main Entrance during this phase of construction, which is expected to last through early 2023. Due to the move, AMC Rapid Care will be closed that morning until noon.