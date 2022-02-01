CASS COUNTY – Wynn Winston was surprised during the Cass County Beef Producers Banquet Saturday after receiving the Hall of Fame Award
“I was surprised,” he said. “They had me (fooled). I had no idea it was coming.”
Winston grew up on a farm, and in 1975, took over the farming and cow/calf operation with his brother while his father operated a family owned elevator. In-between farm work, he would haul grain from the elevator. Winston eventually started his farming and cow/calf operation, and continues today even though he says he’s “retired.”
“I just love (cattle),” he said. “And I can’t get out of it. I’m retired now, and still got as many cattle as I had (before retiring). I like going out and watching them in the morning and at night. Just go out and count them and check things out.”
He said he gets help from family members and neighbors, and he’ll never forget one time when he thought he was going to lose a couple of calves.
“Two years ago, we had two calves that I thought were gone,” he said. “ I mean, they were frozen. One of them we couldn’t get him to move. Took them in the house. Dropped them in the shower. Warmed them up. They both lived.”
He’s also known as one of two people- he and Greg Zellmer- who started grilling beef as part of their work with the Beef Producers.
“Greg and I really started the whole grilling thing,” he said. “We just loved doing it. I love that we served a lot of people.”
He said the ag industry is always full of ups and downs, and you hope the up times help during the down times.
“No matter what happens, everything that goes up, has got to go down,” he said. That’s just a fact of life. It happens. You just hope you can get through the down side. The upsides help you a lot.”
Other awards given during the banquet included the “Young Gun” Award- given to Brandon Buffington; Riding for the Brand Award- given to Tanner Runyan; Producer of the Year Award- given to Linda and Tom Eilts; and Business of the Year-given to Dan’s Welding. Cory, Rich and Wes accepted the award on behalf of their father, the late Dan Anstey.