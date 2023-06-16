Splash Pad Donation

(photo by Dolly Bergmann)

Pictured presenting and accepting a $5,000 donation from the Atlantic Rotary Club to the splash pad fund-raising committee are (from left to right) committee member Jennifer McEntaffer, President Elect of the Atlantic Rotary Club Graydon Schmidt and committee member Bailey Smith.

 (photo by Dolly Bergmann)

The Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee recently received a $5,000 donation from the Atlantic Rotary Club. There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address. For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.

