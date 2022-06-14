CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to continue to provide links to their meetings via Zoom, but require those logging on to provide their first and last names.
The change came after a discussion of whether or not to end the practice that began during the COVID pandemic. Some board members were concerned that by allowing people to attend meetings remotely they were not as engaged as they would be in person. But others pointed out that it allowed county employees to follow along with the meeting while still doing their jobs.
In the end the Board agreed to continue to provide the service but require those attending electronically to notify themselves with their first and last name.
They also discussed the possibility of including a phone attendance system like other counties currently have.