It's 3 am. My nightly wake up time. I get up from the couch where I fell asleep watching tv with Hal. She's on the loveseat. Her neck is going to hurt tomorrow.
I stand up, shuffling my way to the kitchen to grab a glass of water. As I make my way back to the living room I take notice of how hot it still is on this summer night in June. I flop back on the couch and snuggle in, the thought of taking the 12 stairs up to my bedroom seems beyond what my tired brain and body can muster. As I roll over I think, "why the hell is that cat jumping up and down, pacing and panting so much?!"
And then I hear it. Flutter flutter swoop. Swoosh swoosh flutter swoop. It takes me a second to reconcile the sound and then…SHEAR PANIC sets it. I throw the quilt, half covering my mid-night hot flash prone self, over my head,my glasses start fogging up immediately. I snake a hand out from under the blanket, slapping the side table until I feel my phone. I call Jay. No answer. Call again - still no answer. Probably because it's 3:20 am and he sleeps all night like the gifted of those among us.
It is so unbelievably hot under the quilt. Because - summer in a farmhouse,and also because I’m sweating profusely, crom hormones and fear. In desperation to breathe again I peak my head out from under the blanket. The immediate relief of no longer breathing hot breath air is quickly squashed when my eyes meet the flying devil in my living room. The sweating escalates as this creature swoops and sways without so much as a care to my current state. I call Jay again. No answer.
So I do the only common sense thing I can think of. I pull the blanket over my head and barrel-roll my body onto the ground. I army crawl to the stairs and then shimmy up them, pressing myself as far into the stairs as possible. As I crawl I hear it fly up and then down the over the top of me. I make it to the top and slink my body through the tiniest door opening, into our room, blanket over my head like an actual crazed human monster. I scream Jay's name. That's dumb because well, we exercise our right to protect ourselves out here so he sits up, damn near guns a blazin, stopping before he grabs it realizing the crazed person at the end of his bed is the person he said “I do” to. Bless him. He screams back at me terrified as to why I’m covered in a blanket screaming at him in the middle of the night. “We have a bat” is all I can muster out of my mouth. It’s really just all become too much for my middle of the night brain.
After Jay calms down from thinking I was perhaps dieing or that there was a (human) maniac in the living room, we take inventory of our bedroom. What could be in here that we could use to avenge our new house guest? We find a small plastic appetizer plate. He grabs it and snatches the blanket from me, wrapping it around his head and shoulders. Our plan? Isn’t it obvious? We, and by we I definitely mean he, is going to use this 6 inch plate to take down the flying devil Yep. 6 inch round plastic plate. That's all we’ve got.
We pause for a minute, both realizing he doesn’t want to do this and both fully knowing I sure as heck am not going to. A second later Jay shouts sternly, “"wait where is your daughter?!?!" And it’s at that moment I remember I have a daughter. I then also remember I left her alone, ALONE in the bat cave we call a living room.
You know what? Every. Man. For. Them. Selves. Not my problem.
While I hide safely behind the door of our bedroom, Jay stands in our upstairs loft area for quite a bit of time, trying to form a plan. As he waits, the bat flies up to the loft, swoops into his head to which Jay drops to the ground like he's back in basic training, responding to a command.
Bat flies into the bedroom door. I basically pass out.
The shouting and sounds of that little 30 seconds of terror naturally wakes up Hallie. She knows instantly what is going on to which she screams for us, crying almost involuntarily. It takes the sounds of his scared little girl to immediately spring Jay into action. He rushes down the stairs, ready for the fight ahead. As he comes down the stairs, he opens our large sliding door that leads out to our deck, in hopes this bat will have the smallest sense of clarity, and help itself back out to the great outdoors.
No such luck, so Jay sits and stands and changes corners of the room for a long while. All an attempt to find the right spot to knock this thing to the ground. And what do you know - the 6” plate sure isn’t cutting it. Then somehow, somehow…Jay rallies all his manly military courage and walks through the house and makes it outside to the garage to get a shovel.
Jay comes back in, no quilt wrapped around himself, declares a spot on the middle of the living room floor, shovel in hand. Perhaps it was the way he took control of the room, or the fact that the bat saw he didn’t need the blanket of protection anymore, or maybe it was that the bat had now been flying around in the same circle pattern for the last hour and 20 minutes, but 5 min after the trip to get the shovel, contact was made.
The bat is successfully avenged. (And yes, it lived! I’ll save how I feel about that to myself) Some of us cried tears of happiness. Others of us cried asking why we would leave them in the living room to fend for themselves. Oops.
JESUS BE NEAR!!!!!!!! At 4:30am everyone in this Robinson household was wide awake, hanging out, laughing, and watching TV. Like we hadn't just all almost died. ”
God bless farm life. We really wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.
Until Next Week,
Mallory