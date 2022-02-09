ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board will consider tonight giving a retention stipend from COVID funding to staff in the district based on years of experience to recognize their hard work during the pandemic.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber proposed it during a previous meeting, and members agreed it should be implemented. If approved, approximately $350,000 of the district’s COVID funds would be used to pay for the bonus.
According to the proposal, staff with one to four years of employment would receive $1,000; five to nine years: $1,250; and 10 and more years: $1,500. Staff are eligible if they worked this school year, and will work next school year. They will receive the incentive on Sept. 1.
In other business
The board will also consider the purchase of 50 MacPro Books for high school staff for $77,950, which will be paid for out of the equipment and infrastructure levy.
The meeting will be held at the Schuler Media Center, and start at 5:30 p.m. It can also be viewed online at https://youtu.be/i7DLZniuKOI