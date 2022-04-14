ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board authorized Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber to work on a legal issue related to the Atlantic Middle School Fire with the district’s attorney and EMS insurance’s attorney.
The board went into closed session Wednesday night and released only a limited comment after coming back into open session.
“We authorized Mr. Barber to work with our legal council and EMC, which is our insurance company’s legal council, regarding claims on the middle school fire,” Board President Jenny Williams said Thursday morning.
The fire occurred last July and was contained to the middle of the roof, but there was significant water damage throughout the rest of the building. Special Agent Wayne Brosam from the State Fire Marshal Division said earlier this year officials were investigating the cause and believed it was accidental.
“During the initial investigation, direct fire damage was observed and contained to the rooftop area,” Brosam said. “While examining the fire scene, a thick concrete protective barrier was located beneath the roofing material which prevented fire extension into the building. However, extensive water damage did occur throughout the structure causing significant damage to several areas within the building on all levels.”
Williams did say the clean up was going well and estimated it would be finished mid-summer.