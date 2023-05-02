The number of people infected by COVID-19 who are receiving inpatient care at Iowa hospitals is at its lowest this year and is approaching the previous lows set in the past two years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID hospitalizations have declined throughout April
