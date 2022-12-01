ATLANTIC – Atlantic District Registered Nurse Laura Freund reported Wednesday night that the district is able to use Narcan Naloxone,which is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose, and the next step is creating a policy and procedure to use it.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos