ATLANTIC – Atlantic District Registered Nurse Laura Freund reported Wednesday night that the district is able to use Narcan Naloxone,which is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose, and the next step is creating a policy and procedure to use it.
Policy, training needed at district for opioid treatment
