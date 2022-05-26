Sunnyside Pool opening up in the air

ATLANTIC – The official opening date of Sunnyside Pool is still up in the air, according to Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen, who said Tuesday weather is playing a big factor in the decision.
Rasmussen said the weather makes a difference, because warmer weather is needed to heat up the water in the pool.
This week’s weather was expected to be cool and wet with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s, although by Friday and over the weekend, temperatures should be in the 70’s and 80’s, and rain chances will be between 20 and 40%.
Rasmussen said they are continuing to prepare to open the pool, but don’t have a firm date to open.
“Please follow our Sunnyside Pool Facebook page as we will monitor the pool and be working hard to get it open as soon as possible,” Rasmussen said. “Thank you for your understanding and we hope to have a great summer!”
In February, the park board approved changes to pool fees to help pay for increasing the The salary has increased from $9.50 per hour to $9.75 per hour. Rasmussen recommended increasing the family pass from $90 to $120, the single pass from $60 to $80, the senior pass from $50 to $60, and the daily fee from $3 to $5. He also suggested offering a “plunge pass,” a punch pass that would allow people to visit the pool 10 times during the season for $35. He said this would be another option to use, and the pass would be at the pool during the season to punch off each time it was used.