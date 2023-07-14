Park board to discuss improving parks department

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board will discuss during its Monday night meeting what changes can be made to improve the parks department in part because of turnover at the park director position.
Earlier this month, the Atlantic City Council approved the resignation of Wyatt Adderton as Atlantic’s park director, and the next day City Administrator John Lund city officials are considering what their next step should be when it comes to hiring a park director. City officials will now have Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen and Kirk Knudsen, who helps oversee the street department, wastewater, code enforcement and animal shelter, manage the parks department.
Lund said Friday changes need to be discussed to determine if there are better ways to accomplish what needs to be done at the department since there has been so much turnover in the last several years.
“It’s an assessment of what the future of the department would look like,” Lund said. “We’ve had so much turnover with this position. (At) a certain point you start to question if there is another way to go about doing this stuff (since we have people) who stay for a couple of years and this last case for four months.”
The meeting will start at 5:15 p.m., and be held in the city hall council chambers.