ATLANTIC – Staff with the New Hope Bargain Shoppe and members of the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting its Atlantic location on Thursday.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- PREP GIRLS' WRESTLING: SWAT wrestlers gear up for regional meet
- BPO Does Installation and Honors
- PREP WRESTLING: A quick look at the John J. Harris Invitational
- On the Docket
- Audubon County’s first baby of the New Year has arrived
- Area Police Reports
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic draws MOC-Floyd Valley in regional duals
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls down CB St. Albert; boys fall to GVC
- Farmers, Bakers, and Food Trucks invited to Local Food Workshop
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.