DES MOINES, IA (March 15, 2023) - The Department of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer is excited to announce more than 50 public town hall style meetings to get feedback from everyday Iowans on digital services, including broadband, in their area. We want to hear from Iowans of all walks of life on how they use the internet and digital services in general. If you ever felt like the digital world is passing you by, for whatever reason, this is your chance to speak up and help Iowa identify ways to help you and your community.
Attendees will hear a short presentation on digital services followed by a discussion with the audience on the barriers and potential solutions for full participation in the digital aspects of society. All meetings will start at 6 pm at the designated locations and are anticipated to last about 90 minutes.
If you need to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Maria Guevara at maria.guevara@iowa.gov by no later than at least 7 days before the event you will attend.
Meetings schedule and locations listed below:
* Ames, April 25, Iowa State University, 0114 Student Innovation Center, 606 Bissell Rd, Ames, IA 50011
* Ankeny, March 23, Des Moines Area Community College Main Campus Building 5, 2006 S Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, IA 50023
* Atlantic, April 11, Iowa Western Community College, 705 Walnut St, Atlantic, IA 50022
* Bettendorf, March 21, EICC Scott Community College Main Campus, Culinary Arts Building Room 4001/4003, 500 Belmont Rd, Riverdale, IA 52722
* Burlington, April 6, Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St, Burlington, IA 52601
* Carroll, May 9, DMACC 906 N. Grant Road Knott Commons, Carroll, IA 51401
* Cedar Falls, April 6, University of Northern Iowa, Center for Multicultural Education, Maucker Union 109, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0165
* Cedar Rapids, March 15, Kirkwood Community College, Iowa Hall Meeting Room B, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
* Cedar Rapids, April 11, Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library, Beems Auditorium A/B, 450 Fifth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
* Centerville, April 20, Indian Hills Comm College, Room 20, 721 N 1st St, Centerville, IA 52544
* Charles City, May 3, Charles City Public Library, 106 Milwaukee Mall, Charles City, IA 50616
* Clarinda, April 3, Lied Public Library, 100 E Garfield St, Clarinda, IA 51632
* Council Bluffs, March 29, Council Bluffs Public Library, Meeting Room B, 400 Willow Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51503
* Cresco, May 17, Cresco Public Library, 320 N Elm St, Cresco, IA 52136
* Creston, April 12, Creston Public Library, 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA 50801
* Davenport, March 14, Eastern Iowa Community College, Scott Urban Campus, Community Room, 101 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801
* Decorah, May 18, Decorah Public Library, 202 Winnebago St, Decorah, IA 52101
* Denison, May 8, Denison Public Library, 1403 1st Ave S, Denison, IA 51442
* Des Moines, March 16, DMACC Urban Campus Building 7, 1100 7th Street, Des Moines, IA 50314
* Des Moines, March 30, Des Moines Area Community College, Southridge Center Campus, 1111 E Army Post Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315
* Des Moines, April 17, Des Moines East Side Library, East Side Meeting Room, 2559 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50317
* Dubuque, April 18, Northeast Iowa Community College, Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St, Dubuque, IA 52001
* Emmetsburg, April 25, Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Dr. Entrance #3, Emmetsburg, IA 50536
* Fairfield, April 3, Fairfield Public Library, 104 W Adams Ave, Fairfield, IA 52556
* Fort Dodge, May 2, Iowa Central Community College, Triton Cafe Boardroom, One Triton Cir, Fort Dodge, IA 50501
* Grinnell, May 15, Drake Community Library 930 Park St, Grinnell, IA
* Guthrie Center, May 10, Guthrie Center Public Library, 400 Grand St, Guthrie Center, IA 50115
* Iowa City, March 22, Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa, Room 118, 2301 Oakdale Blvd, Coralville, IA 52241
* Iowa City, April 12, Iowa City Public Library Meeting Room A, 123 South Linn Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
* Iowa Falls, May 16, Iowa Falls Public Library, 921 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA 50126
* Keokuk, April 5, Keokuk Public Library, 210 N 5th St, Keokuk, IA 52632
* Knoxville, March 27, Knoxville Public Library, 213 E Montgomery St, Knoxville, IA 50138
* Lamoni, March 28, Lamoni City Hall, Community Room, 190 S Chestnut St, Lamoni, IA 50140
* Manchester, May 22, Manchester Public Library, 304 N Franklin St, Manchester, IA 52057
* Maquoketa, April 20, Eastern Iowa Community College, Farberland Room, 501 W. Washington, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060
* Marion, April 5, Marion Public Library, Community Room B, 1101 6th Avenue, Marion, IA 52302
* Marshalltown, May 25, Iowa Valley Community College, 3702 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA 50158
* Mason City, May 4, North Iowa Area Community College, 500 College Dr, Mason City, IA 50401
* Meskwaki Nation, May 9, Meskwaki Casino, Room OMRF, 1504 305th St, Tama, IA 52339
* Osceola, April 18, Southwestern Community College, 2520 College Dr, Osceola, IA 50213
* Ottumwa, March 30, Indian Hills Community College, 525 Grandview Ave, Ottumwa, IA 52501
* Red Oak, April 10, Red Oak Public Library, 400 N 2nd St, Red Oak, IA 51566
* Sheldon, April 26, Northwest Iowa Community College, 603 W. Park St. Building A, Sheldon, IA 51201
* Shenandoah, May 11, Shenandoah Public Library, 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA 51601
* Sioux City, March 27, Western Iowa Tech Community College Campus, Robert E. Dunker Student Center, Parking Lot 3, Entrance 12, Room W108 Wells, Sioux City IA 51106
* Sioux City, March 28, Aalfs Downtown Library, Gleeson Room, 529 Pierce Street, Sioux City IA 51106
* Spencer, April 27, Spencer Public Library, 21 E 3rd St, Spencer, IA 51301
* Storm Lake, April 24, Storm Lake Middle School, 1811 Hyland Dr, Storm Lake, IA 50588
* Urbandale, April 10, Urbandale Public Library, Meeting Room A/B, 3520 86th St, Urbandale, IA 50322
* Washington, April 4, Washington Free Public Library, 115 W Washington St, Washington, IA 52353
* Waterloo, April 19, Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St, Waterloo, IA 50701
* Waukon, May 23, Rovey Memorial Library, 401 1st Ave NW, Waukon, IA 52172
* West Des Moines, April 24, West Des Moines Public Library, 4000 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265 SM Library
* West Union, May 24, West Union Community Library, 210 N Vine St, West Union, IA 52175
* Winterset, March 29, Winterset Public Library, 123 N 2nd St, Winterset, IA 50273