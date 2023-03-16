Meeting map

DES MOINES, IA (March 15, 2023) - The Department of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer is excited to announce more than 50 public town hall style meetings to get feedback from everyday Iowans on digital services, including broadband, in their area. We want to hear from Iowans of all walks of life on how they use the internet and digital services in general. If you ever felt like the digital world is passing you by, for whatever reason, this is your chance to speak up and help Iowa identify ways to help you and your community.

