ANITA – The CAM School Board will consider creating a facility committee next month after holding more discussion about the district’s declining enrollment and what to do next when it comes to the district’s facilities.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Jenny Clark pleads guilty, sentencing on Monday
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Trio of state qualifiers, 10 seniors lead experienced Trojans on mats
- Fatal accident on I-80 Saturday
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Atlantic's Rasmussen earns 1st team all-state Class 3A; nine others all-state
- ALL IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 FOOTBALL: ACGC has quartet of first-team offensive stars
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome new staff at Hy-Vee
- Greenfield resident arrested on 16 counts on Thanksgiving
- How to Cook a Turkey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.