ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to move forward with a plan to renovate a portion of Bull Creek in an effort to alleviate a persistent erosion problem, but scaled back the project from a complete renovation.
With nearly $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) available, city officials agreed Wednesday to move ahead with plans to renovate, though not encase a portion of the stream from 17th Street to 10th. The plan will include using “riffles” in the stream bed and banks to control the water along with the use of deep rooted water plants.
Parts of the stream from 10th Street to Fifth Street will remain as they are for the time being.
“It won’t be forgotten, we just need to find some money to do it,” Snyder and Associates Engineer Dave Sturm said Wednesday.
Officials said Wednesday that there may be other grants and sources of funding that could be used for future improvements.
The city has long claimed the creek posed a danger to individuals and property and over the past several years has taken a number of steps including relining part of the storm sewer system that runs under the downtown area, in an effort to address the issues.
There are 36 homes that abut Bull Creek, totaling $4,908,600 in assessed value,with the average home costing $136,354.
In 2016, the city issued $990,000 in bonds for a plan to bury the exposed part of the creek south of Fifth Street to 17th Street which officials say has become a hazard due to erosion and the fact that it runs alongside a city park. Officials feared that children playing in the park could fall into the creek and be injured.
Since then, $816,000 has been used for projects related to the creek including relining the tunnel the creek runs through beneath downtown. Some of the original bond had been reallocated for street projects and around $46,000 remains to be used.
The original project stalled after a review of the plan by the Army Corp of Engineers when costs soared to nearly $4 million, all but dooming the plan.
The plan gained new life thanks to $974,157.58 from ARPA which could be used to finance 98. 87% of the project rather than raising the city’s Stormwater Utility fee to pay for the project.
“Our Stormwater Utility is one of the most unpopular fees of the City and has not been raised since 2013, its fund balance is stagnant, and it is really not in a position to do much because much of it is financing the 2016 Bond that was to pay for the original Bull Creek Project, before the US Army Corp of Engineers declared our little man-made creek as a “waterway of the United States” and quadrupled the cost of the project,” City Administrator John Lund said in information provided to City Council members prior to the meeting. “Once the final rules were becoming clearer on definitions of the various terms of the ARPA Funding…Bull Creek was the natural fit, especially after all the work done to try and get this project done since 2016.”
In addition to concerns of injuries to children playing near the creek in nearby parks, erosion along the creek has also posed maintenance problems and has resulted in damage to city mowers.
Sturm told the council Wednesday that final design plans were still being worked on, but he believed that the project would come in at or under the $974,157 target.