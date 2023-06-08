Griswold School officials to create four school day calendar

GRISWOLD – Griswold School administrators plan to create two calendars - one showing the schedule for a four school day week and another showing the schedule for a five day school week- and present that information to the school board in July and to school staff in August to continue discussing whether or not a four day school week would attract and retain staff in the district.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags