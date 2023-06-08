GRISWOLD – Griswold School administrators plan to create two calendars - one showing the schedule for a four school day week and another showing the schedule for a five day school week- and present that information to the school board in July and to school staff in August to continue discussing whether or not a four day school week would attract and retain staff in the district.
Griswold School officials to create four school day calendar
Jennifer Nichols
