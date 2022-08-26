Drought conditions remained steady for the week, but the state continues to have conditions varying between abnormally dry and extreme drought. And officials said it could get worse if the state doesn’t get more rainfall or temperatures rise.
“With these cooler than average temperatures over the last seven days, along with widespread precipitation now, (even though it was) below average precipitation, was just enough to hold the map steady,” Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan told the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network. “We are seeing drier conditions in southern Iowa, and if we don’t see more rainfall and as our temperatures warm up, we could see further degradation (in drought conditions).”
Those conditions are affecting the crops differently, ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt said.
“(Recent) moisture has really helped with the soybeans. Some are staying green and some are really filling out,” Witt said.
And while there are some soybeans that are yellow in color, Witt said that’s more due to soybeans that are more mature, and not necessarily due to the drought conditions.
As far as corn, Witt said recent moisture helps, but less for corn than soybeans.
“This rain and this moisture helps, but we aren’t going to gain anymore kernels, and the size of the ears are going to be small,” he said.
Witt said producers are taking a wait and see approach when it comes to soybeans and their yields,
“Last year, (there was a drought) and we ended up with really good soybean yields,” he said.
And while producers know yields will likely be lower for corn, there is still a question of how much that will be.
“Individuals are looking at that and (thinking) we aren’t going to have a bumper crop of corn,” he said. “There is probably going to be some yield reductions this year due to the drought. But is that 5%, 10%, 25%? Because each field is going to be a little bit different. Some fields when you drive by they’re still green, fairly far down almost all the way to the bottom (and others) have 50% of the bottom of the plant is brown.”
A report from the National Agriculture Statistic Service predicts a slightly smaller yield for corn growers, even though there will still be record high yields around the state, and a slightly bigger yield for soybean growers.
Average corn yield is forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts record-high yields in California, Iowa, Washington, and Wisconsin. Acres planted to corn, at 89.8 million, are down 4% from 2021. Soybean yields are expected to average a record high 51.9 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from 2021. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, and Virginia will be record highs. Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 87.2 million acres with planted area for the nation estimated at 88.0 million acres, up 1% from last year.
Approximately 51% of corn in the state is in good condition while 15 % is in excellent condition. Approximately 26% is in fair condition, 6% is in poor condition and 2% is in very poor condition. Approximately 49% of soybeans are in good condition while 13% are in excellent condition.
Approximately 29% of soybeans are in fair condition while 7% are in poor condition and 2% are in very poor condition.