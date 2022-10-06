Dr. Elaine Berry

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

Atlantic— Cass Health is proud to announce that Dr. Elaine Berry will assume full-time responsibility for the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) this month. Dr. Berry has been serving in the role part-time while still managing an active medical practice over the last several months. By moving to full-time CMO, Dr. Berry will no longer offer appointments in clinic or provide nursing home rounds, a major shift for her and many patients.

