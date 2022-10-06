Atlantic— Cass Health is proud to announce that Dr. Elaine Berry will assume full-time responsibility for the role of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) this month. Dr. Berry has been serving in the role part-time while still managing an active medical practice over the last several months. By moving to full-time CMO, Dr. Berry will no longer offer appointments in clinic or provide nursing home rounds, a major shift for her and many patients.
Dr. Elaine Berry Now Full-Time Cass Health Chief Medical Officer
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- Law enforcement still looking for pick up involved in accident Wednesday
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Top Shot Cass County – Final results
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- Area Police Reports
- Ribbon cutting at Eternity Church
- On The Docket: Stuart man’s drug, assault charges dismissed
- Shelby County Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.