Board awards contract for Washington Playground Project

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.