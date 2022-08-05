Family offers reward for information on dog deaths

(photo courtesy of Logan Lank’s Facebook Page)

The Lank Family has a GoFundMe Page to raise money for a reward for information about two of their dogs who were killed around July 27.

 (photo courtesy of Logan Lank's Facebook Page)

CASS COUNTY – As Cass County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the deaths of two dogs, the family has created a GoFundMe page to raise reward money for anyone with information about the circumstances of their deaths.

